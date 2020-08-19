Huawei foldable phone
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

HUAWEI has been rumored to be working on its next foldable phone with an inward folding design. It is said to use UTG glass and a stylus for its next offering. Now, the company has filed a patent on  CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration). It gives us our first look at what could be the next HUAWEI foldable phone.

The HUAWEI patent reveals an interesting design. There is a display strip next to the main panel. The strip also seems to be housing a stylus. The patents refer to it as a “connected sub-display”. It is said to display contextual menus and additional app information. Further, the two front-facing selfie cams as well as the four rear cameras are all present on the sub-display.

Via: LetsGoDigital

You May Also Like
Iqoo 5 Pro
iQOO 5, iQOO 5 Pro bring 50MP camera, 120W fast charging in China
While both of them sport a 50MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, the tertiary sensor is different.
Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Finally Worth It? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the possible display on the Google Pixel 5, and more.
Pixel 5
Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 5 Launch Date LEAKED… by Google! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible launch date of the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, iPhone 12 leaks and more.