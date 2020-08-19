HUAWEI has been rumored to be working on its next foldable phone with an inward folding design. It is said to use UTG glass and a stylus for its next offering. Now, the company has filed a patent on CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration). It gives us our first look at what could be the next HUAWEI foldable phone.

The HUAWEI patent reveals an interesting design. There is a display strip next to the main panel. The strip also seems to be housing a stylus. The patents refer to it as a “connected sub-display”. It is said to display contextual menus and additional app information. Further, the two front-facing selfie cams as well as the four rear cameras are all present on the sub-display.

Via: LetsGoDigital