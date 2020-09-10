At the HUAWEI Developer Conference 2020, the Chinese electronics and telecom equipment giant has lifted the covers from two new laptops – the ultra-sleek MateBook X and the MateBook 14 powered by AMD’s new Ryzen 4000 series processor. Both the laptops look sleek, pack a ton of power under their slim chassis and offer the innovative HUAWEI Share toolkit that makes cross-device collaboration with smartphones much more convenient as well as productive.

HUAWEI MateBook X

Starting with the HUAWEI MateBook X, it is claimed to be smaller than a sheet of A14 paper, is notably thinner than the MacBook Air and weighs just around 1kg, which means carrying it around will be a breeze. And despite the impressively thin build, HUAWEI has packed four speakers inside the laptop and two front facing mics for better audio capture during Plus, it rocks a magnesium aluminium alloy build and employs a new spraying process that uses a glitter-like material to achieve its unique surface finish. HUAWEI has equipped its new ultrabook with a 13-inch 3K display (3000×2000 pixels) with slim bezels that offers an impressive 90% screen-to-body ratio and a taller 3:2 aspect ratio.

On the inside, you’ll find Intel’s 10th Gen Core i5 (10210U) or its i7 sibling processor ticking alongside 16GB LPDDR3 of RAM and 512GB SSD. The fingerprint sensor comes embedded in the power button, while the selfie camera is hidden beneath one of the function keys and pops up when needed. It packs a 42Wh battery that supports 65W fast charging courtesy of the compact power brick, and allows charging and data transfer via both its USB Type-C ports. Plus, it is also the first HUAWEI laptop to come with Wi-Fi 6 support and will be up for grabs in four color options – Silver Frost, Forest Green, Interstellar Blue and Sakura Pink.

The MateBook X starts at €1,599 (~ $1,900) for the Core i5 variant, while the Core i7 model will set buyers back by €1,799 (~$2,140). It will hit the shelves starting next month.

A little something about HUAWEI Share

The trackpad has a HUAWEI Share chip embedded inside it, allowing users to quickly launch the collaboration and file-sharing feature by just tapping their phone against it. Aside from casting your phone’s display on the MateBook, users can use their mobile apps on the larger screen, use drag-and-drop gesture to transfer files, directly edit files stored on their phone, instantly create a hotspot, and even accept audio and video calls directly on their laptop. It even brings a shared clipboard feature, which means you can copy and paste content between the two connected devices. All of it happens via a picture-in-picture format on the connected PC’s screen.

HUAWEI MateBook 14

This one is the more mainstream laptop that borrows the sleek aesthetics from its pricier sibling, but goes with an AMD chip instead of Intel silicon. It features a 14-inch 2K display ( 2160×1440 pixels) with slim bezels on all sides and offers a 3:2 aspect ratio. The touch-sensitive display also supports multi-finger gestures, allowing users to capture a screenshot with three fingers, just like they would do on a smartphone. The MateBook 14 starts at €849 (~$1,000) and will go on sale next month.

Under the hood, you’ll find AMD silicon with a choice between the Ryzen 7 4800 H and Ryzen 5 4600H processors. It comes equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD. There’s also a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button for authentication, and just like the new MateBook X, the MateBook 14 also supports the new HUAWEI Share features and has an elevating camera that is hidden underneath a function button. It comes equipped with a 56Wh battery that is rated for 10 hours of continuous 1080p video playback, and can be juiced up using the 65W fast charger that ships in the retail package.