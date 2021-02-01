HUAWEI was among the pioneers of foldable phones alongside Samsung, having launched two devices with a folding screen so far. However, details about the company’s next foldable smartphone following the Mate Xs’ debut in February 2020 have been a mystery so far. Now, a fresh leak coming out of China suggests that HUAWEI’s next foldable smartphone – tentatively called the Mate X2 – might arrive soon with a 5nm chipset under the hood and some design tweaks in tow.

Source: Weibo

As per a leaksters’s post on Weibo (via GSMArena), the next upcoming HUAWEI foldable is ‘coming soon’ powered by a 5nm chipset. Now, as per older leaks, this 5nm chipset in question will debut as Kirin 9000, and might be the last HiSilicon Kirin processor, thanks in no part to trade sanctions imposed by the US government that have crippled HUAWEI’s access to the semiconductor supply chain. The Kirin 9000 will likely be a 5G-ready chip, much like its predecessor.

HUAWEI Mate X2 might rock an inward-folding design similar to Samsung Galaxy Fold

The leak also mentions a few design changes, but doesn’t really specify them. As per a couple of patents filed by HUAWEI, the company might change its design approach towards making foldable smartphones with the Mate X2. So far, the company has launched foldables with an outward folding design, but the Mate X2 might employ an inward folding design akin to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and its predecessor. Plus, there will also be a secondary cover display this time around.

HUAWEI Mate X2 concept render based on patent diagrams (Credit: LetsGoDigital / Ben Geskin)

As per a previous leak from a fairly reliable source, the HUAWEI Mate X2 will come equipped with an 8.01-inch (2,480×2,200 pixels) inner foldable display, while the cover display will measure 6.45-inch and will offer a resolution of 2,270×1,160 pixels. There will be a quad camera array at the back that will include a 50MP primary sensor, sitting alongside 16MP, 12MP, and 8MP sensors.

A 4,400mAh battery will reportedly keep the lights on, and it will support 66W fast charging as well. Going by the launch frame of its predecessor, the HUAWEI Mate X2 might debut later this month or early next month, but the US trade sanctions might delay its launch.