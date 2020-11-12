A few weeks ago. HUAWEI lifted the covers from its latest flagship portfolio – the HUAWEI Mate 40 series The more powerful member of the family, the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro, packs some seriously powerful imaging hardware, aside from super-fast charging capabilities, 5G support, and a fire-breathing chip among other features. To sum it up, the device is a complete package. today, HUAWEI has announced that aside from being its most powerful phone, the Mate 40 Pro is also the greenest – or most environment-friendly – phone yet.

The Chinese electronics giant has revealed that it has reduced the amount of plastic in the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro’s retail packaging by 28 percent. Plus, the amount of paper-based documents in the retail bundle has also been reduced by an impressive 90 percent. Talking in numbers. HUAWEI adds that it has reduced the number of pages in the QuickStart Guide from 340 to just 44, significantly reducing the number of pages that many buyers never read and it eventually goes to the bin.

HUAWEI says it plans further double down on its commitment towards sustainability with the new digital warranty card that allows users to access their documents by simply scanning a QR code saved on their phone’s memory, or downloading the same from HUAWEI’s official website. More importantly, HUAWEI claims that only 3.8 percent of the Mate 40 Pro’s retail package is plastic.

“At Huawei, we understand that bold steps must be taken by our industry to tackle the increasingly important environmental issues we face every day. The launch of our greenest smartphone yet, the HUAWEI Mate40 Pro delivers significant reductions in plastic and paper packaging and are just some of the small steps on our journey to ensure a greener and brighter future,” Walter Ji, President of Huawei Technologies Consumer Business, said regarding the direction taken by the company.

Sharing more details about its green initiatives, HUAWEI adds that it uses 100 percent decomposable soy-bean ink in the packaging instead of the harmful petroleum-based ink. The company, which has been using bioplastics since 2013, also notes that 30 percent of the bioplastics that it uses are sourced from castor oil – an environment-friendly solution that has helped HUAWEI reduced emissions by 612 tons. Furthermore, the company also claims to have reused 86% of devices returned for recycling last year.