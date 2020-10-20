HUAWEI will be unveiling its Mate 40 series smartphones on October 22. The devices will be powered by the in-house Kirin 9000 chipset. While there is no word on the SoC yet, its details have surfaced online, which claims that HiSilicon Kirin 9000 SoC will sport a 24-core GPU.

Kirin9000 GPU uses Mali G78 MP24, yes, 24, the highest specification, but the frequency is not high, so the results are not very good. pic.twitter.com/yfJP0a8GFH — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 19, 2020

The latest development comes from a well-known leaker Ice Universe, who posted a benchmark screenshot of the upcoming Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 9000 SoC. It is tipped to come with a 24-core GPU. Notably, the Mali G78-MP24 GPU is clocked at lower frequencies to distribute the load and keep devices power efficient. As per the leaked AnTuTu benchmark, the SoC scored 693K+, almost on-par with the Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC. However, it posted better results for graphics performance.

The HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.76-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2722 x 1344 pixels. It could have a pill-shaped cutout for housing the front-facing sensors, much like the P40 Pro. The phone is said to come with 12GB of RAM. It could sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto zoom camera with 5x optical zoom. As per the leaks, the Mate 40 Pro supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC connectivity. It is likely to run Android 10-based EMUI 11 and pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 65W fast wired charging via a USB 3.1 Gen 1 port.