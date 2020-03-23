An upcoming phone called the HONOR 30S recently surfaced online packing the yet-to-be-announced Kirin 820 5G chip. The President of HONOR, Zhao Ming George, has now confirmed that the Kirin 820 with 5G support will indeed power the HONOR 30S.

The HONOR 30S will go official on March 30 in China packing a quad rear camera setup. Despite the Kirin 820’s positioning in HUAWEI’s chip portfolio, benchmark suggests it is faster than last year’s flagship Kirin 980 powering the likes of HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro.

Moreover, the Kirin 820 5G’s Geekbench 4.0 single-core and multi-core benchmark scores position it neck and neck with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC. Notably, the HONOR 30S will be the first phone to debut with the Kirin 820 chip.

Source: MyDrivers