Huawei’s Black Friday deals start November 18

If you’re like me, you probably thought that Thanksgiving lies on the last Thursday of November and not the fourth. Well, turns out we’re wrong and we need to go shopping for food quicker than we thought.

But while we think of things to stuff in our turkey, why not take the initiative to stuff some stockings early? Stores are already blaring out ads and Huawei has some pretty enticing deals on its phones and computers starting Sunday, November 18, and running all the way through Cyber Monday. This includes a GSM-unlocked phone and one of the more impressive Windows notebooks around.

Check out all the links to learn about the products and where to buy them.

Device Offer Price Where
Mate SE $30 off $249 Amazon / Newegg / B&H / Walmart
Huawei Watch 2 $90 off Sport / $100 off Classic $145 / $180 Amazon / Newegg / B&H
MediaPad M5 (8.4" / 10.5" / 10.5" Pro) $30 off $289 / $329 / $419 Amazon / Newegg
MateBook X Pro (Core i7) $150 off $1 350 Amazon / Newegg / B&H / Microsoft

 

