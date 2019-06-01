Huawei’s BACKUP PLAN | PNWeekly #360

Huawei has had one hell of a last couple of weeks. After getting banned in the United States, high profile companies have been distancing themselves from the Chinese giant. We’ve already discussed what that could mean for the millions and millions of Huawei users around the world, but the news just keeps on coming – in one case, from the CEO himself! Huawei’s leadership has stated that the company would protest a retaliating Chinese ban on Apple products. But in the days since then, a backup plan has emerged. Huawei clearly has a way to continue making their phone chips, but what about a new smartphone operating system? Joshua Vergara sits down with Jaime Rivera and Brandon Miniman to begin the speculation!

It’s all ahead on the Pocketnow Weekly!

Enjoy the highlights from the show in our YouTube version, found above! We encourage you to listen in on the whole conversation below or by tuning in via your favorite podcasting application. We are on Google, Apple, Spotify, PocketCasts, via direct download, and more!

