Huawei’s BACKUP PLAN | PNWeekly #360
Huawei has had one hell of a last couple of weeks. After getting banned in the United States, high profile companies have been distancing themselves from the Chinese giant. We’ve already discussed what that could mean for the millions and millions of Huawei users around the world, but the news just keeps on coming – in one case, from the CEO himself! Huawei’s leadership has stated that the company would protest a retaliating Chinese ban on Apple products. But in the days since then, a backup plan has emerged. Huawei clearly has a way to continue making their phone chips, but what about a new smartphone operating system? Joshua Vergara sits down with Jaime Rivera and Brandon Miniman to begin the speculation!
It’s all ahead on the Pocketnow Weekly!
Enjoy the highlights from the show in our YouTube version, found above! We encourage you to listen in on the whole conversation below or by tuning in via your favorite podcasting application. We are on Google, Apple, Spotify, PocketCasts, via direct download, and more!
- Headline Hot Takes:
- Mediatek have announced their own 7nm SoC, complete with 5G – competition for Qualcomm?
- LG V50 5G is apparently the currently best selling phone in Korea
- Main Topic:
- Microsoft pulls Huawei notebooks off shelves, but existing Windows installations will be fine
- Huawei CEO would be the first to protest an Apple ban
- A new plan emerges: HiSilicon bolsters orders from TSMC for chips
- What could an Android alternative called ARK OS look like?
