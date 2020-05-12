Huawei Y9s

HUAWEI has announced its HUAWEI Y9s in India. The handset was announced late last year. It features a 6.59-inch FULL HD+ ‘Ultra FullView’ display with a pop-up selfie camera.

HUAWEI Y9s specifications

  • 6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FULL HD+ IPS display
  • Kirin 710F, paired with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB; expandable memory up to 512GB
  • Rear cameras: 48MP (primary f/1.8 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide angle f/2.4 aperture)+ 2MP (depth f/2.4 aperture)
  • Front cameras: 16MP (f/2.2 aperture)
  • EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 (Pie)
  • Dual SIM
  • Side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor
  • Dimensions: 163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8 mm; Weight: 206g (approx)
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack
  • 4,000mAh (typical) battery with 10W charging
  • Colors: Breathing Crystal, Phantom Purple, Midnight Black

It is priced at Rs 19,990 and will be made available starting 19th May from Amazon.in.

You May Also Like

Redmi Note 9 debuts with MediaTek Helio G85 chip, four rear cameras starting at $199

Redmi Note 9 sports a 48MP main camera and packs a sufficiently large 5,020mAh battery that offers support for 18W fast charging.
MIUI 12

MIUI 12’s Super Earth and Mars live wallpapers are here for all Android devices

Now, you can download MIUI 12’s Super Earth and Mars live wallpapers for your Android phone.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

These could be the new Samsung Galaxy S21 camera specs

The latest rumors mention the possible specs in the camera of the Samsung Galaxy S21, and they include a primary 150MP sensor