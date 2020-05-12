HUAWEI has announced its HUAWEI Y9s in India. The handset was announced late last year. It features a 6.59-inch FULL HD+ ‘Ultra FullView’ display with a pop-up selfie camera.

HUAWEI Y9s specifications

6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FULL HD+ IPS display

Kirin 710F, paired with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

6GB RAM + 128GB; expandable memory up to 512GB

Rear cameras: 48MP (primary f/1.8 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide angle f/2.4 aperture)+ 2MP (depth f/2.4 aperture)

Front cameras: 16MP (f/2.2 aperture)

EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 (Pie)

Dual SIM

Side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor

Dimensions: 163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8 mm; Weight: 206g (approx)

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack

4,000mAh (typical) battery with 10W charging

Colors: Breathing Crystal, Phantom Purple, Midnight Black

It is priced at Rs 19,990 and will be made available starting 19th May from Amazon.in.