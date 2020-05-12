Huawei Y9s

HUAWEI has announced its HUAWEI Y9s in India. The handset was announced late last year. It features a 6.59-inch FULL HD+ ‘Ultra FullView’ display with a pop-up selfie camera.

HUAWEI Y9s specifications

  • 6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FULL HD+ IPS display
  • Kirin 710F, paired with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB; expandable memory up to 512GB
  • Rear cameras: 48MP (primary f/1.8 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide angle f/2.4 aperture)+ 2MP (depth f/2.4 aperture)
  • Front cameras: 16MP (f/2.2 aperture)
  • EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 (Pie)
  • Dual SIM
  • Side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor
  • Dimensions: 163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8 mm; Weight: 206g (approx)
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack
  • 4,000mAh (typical) battery with 10W charging
  • Colors: Breathing Crystal, Phantom Purple, Midnight Black

It is priced at Rs 19,990 and will be made available starting 19th May from Amazon.in.

You May Also Like
Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G announced, offers 15% faster CPU and GPU performance compared to 765G

The SoC comes equipped with Qualcomm Adreno 620 GPU.
Galaxy M21

Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy A50s price in India slashed

The Galaxy M21 was launched in March at Rs 13,499.

Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro with MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 chips to launch soon

Yes, the Redmi Note 9 Pro series was launched just last month.