Huawei Y8s

HUAWEI has launched its Y8s today in Jordan. The handset features a 6.5-inch FULL HD+ notch display with a resolution of 2340 by 1080 pixels. It is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of expandable internal storage.

HUAWEI Y8s specifications

  • Display: 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FULL HD+ IPS display
  • SoC: Kirin 710, paired with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
  • RAM: 4GB RAM,
  • ROM: 64GB/128GB; expandable memory up to 512GB
  • Rear cameras: 48MP (primary f/1.8 aperture ) + 2MP (depth f/2.4 aperture)
  • Front cameras:8MP (f/2.0 aperture) + 2MP (f/2.4 aperture)
  • OS: EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 (Pie)
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • Rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor
  • Dimensions: 162.4 x 77.1 x 8.13 mm; Weight: 180g (approx)
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, micro USB, 3.5mm jack
  • Battery: 4000mAh with 10W charging
  • Colors: Emerald Green and Midnight Black

There is no word on pricing and availability of the HUAWEI phone yet.

Source: HUAWEI

You May Also Like
Pixel 4a

Camera samples of the Google Pixel 4a have just arrived from Cuba

The first images allegedly captured by the camera on the Google Pixel 4a are really good, but are they good enough to compete against the iPhone SE?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 might feature the new Exynos 992 chip

The Exynos 992 will reportedly be based on the more efficient 6nm process, while the Exynos 990 inside the Galaxy S20 series is based on the 7nm process.
Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3 gets the Android 10 update, for the fourth time

Notably, this update is of just 32.69MB compared to the 1.33GB file size of previous updates that were canceled.