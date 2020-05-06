HUAWEI has launched its Y8s today in Jordan. The handset features a 6.5-inch FULL HD+ notch display with a resolution of 2340 by 1080 pixels. It is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of expandable internal storage.
HUAWEI Y8s specifications
- Display: 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FULL HD+ IPS display
- SoC: Kirin 710, paired with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- RAM: 4GB RAM,
- ROM: 64GB/128GB; expandable memory up to 512GB
- Rear cameras: 48MP (primary f/1.8 aperture ) + 2MP (depth f/2.4 aperture)
- Front cameras:8MP (f/2.0 aperture) + 2MP (f/2.4 aperture)
- OS: EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 (Pie)
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor
- Dimensions: 162.4 x 77.1 x 8.13 mm; Weight: 180g (approx)
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, micro USB, 3.5mm jack
- Battery: 4000mAh with 10W charging
- Colors: Emerald Green and Midnight Black
There is no word on pricing and availability of the HUAWEI phone yet.
Source: HUAWEI