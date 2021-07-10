The smartphone world has gone through some exciting changes in the last few years. We saw bezels shrink, only to get annoying notches on most flagships, a punch-hole display here and there, and a couple of mechanical modules to house the selfie cameras. We have also witnessed the launch of foldable phones and some dual-screen devices as well. Huawei was also part of those changes, as it gave us several devices with a notch. It managed to launch a couple of foldable phones even after losing Google services, and it seems that it may also be working to give us a new phone with an under-display selfie camera.

Huawei may not be the smartphone behemoth it was a couple of years ago because of the US ban, but that doesn’t mean that the company has given up on creating some of the most impressive phones in the market, even with limited suppliers. The company refuses to budge, and it has found ways to keep us interested in their devices, and the latest leak suggests that the Chinese tech giant wants to give its users a phone with an under-display camera.

According to the renders created by the guys at LetsGoDigital, Huawei may have a nice surprise in store for us. The inspiration for these renders was found in an official document that came with illustrations, and they give us a very clear idea of Huawei’s plans for a future phone with an under-display camera.

Unfortunately, this device does not seem to be a flagship, as it looks very similar to the Honor X20 SE, but let’s not forget that this is just a representation of the patent. The renders give us a new device with a triple camera setup, and yes, an audio jack. However, many things can change, and we know that Huawei makes some beautiful smartphones.

Source LetsGoDigital

Via GSM Arena