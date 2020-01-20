Author
Amsterdam-based TomTom will be providing mapping data to HUAWEI as the two companies have signed an agreement. Data and services will be provided by TomTom for HUAWEI smartphones moving forward, as the Chinese company has lost access to Google, its Android license, and services, as an effect of the U.S. ban.

TomTom is offering maps, traffic information and navigation software for HUAWEI to be able to build its own apps for smartphones.

According to TomTom spokesman Remco Meerstra, cited by Reuters, the deal has been reached some time ago, but it was not made public. However, additional details about the agreement have not been shared.

Source: Reuters

