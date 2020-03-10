Huawei has confirmed that the P40 series will be launched via a global online press conference on March 26. Earlier, the launch event was supposed to take place in Paris on the same day. However, the latest update confirms that it will be an online event.

Huawei is not new to online-only events. Recently, the company announced its Mate Xs and Matebook laptops at an online event only.

As for the teaser video, it doesn’t reveal much. However, we can see a raised camera housing. It is said to house a new prism periscope camera setup with up to 10x optical zoom.

You can read more about the Huawei P40 Pro camera specs here.

Source: Gizmochina