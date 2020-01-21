5G networks are now live in many countries around the world. Yes, most 5G enabled devices are indeed expensive flagships, but many companies are working hard to offer 5G connectivity on a budget. Currently, the cheapest 5G smartphone on the market costs around $290, but Huawei may be getting ready to give us a better and less expensive option.

Huawei is working on a new 5G smartphone that could arrive with a $150 price tag by the end of this year, or early 2021. We don’t know what chipset will make this possible. Still, at least we know that Qualcomm and MediaTek have recently presented chipsets such as the Snapdragon 765G and the MediaTek 1000L that would allow 5G connectivity on several mid-rangers. As of now, Huawei and Samsung lead the 5G market by reportedly shipping 6.9 and 6.7 5G-enabled devices. We will see how things change once Apple enters the 5G market later this year.

Source GSM Arena

Via My Drivers