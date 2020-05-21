The HUAWEI US trade ban saga is far from over. Recently, the US government extended the HUAWEI trade ban for another year. Then the US Commerce Department announced plans to block the company’s access to global semiconductor shipments, both via bulk purchase route and acquisition.

HUAWEI opposed these amendments and said that this action threatens to undermine the entire industry worldwide. Further, it added that new U.S. sanctions will have a serious impact on wide range of global industries.

Now, Andy Purdy, the US Chief Security Officer for HUAWEI has said that the company will survive this event and will eventually adapt to this, but the problem will mostly be borne by American employees and companies.

He appeared on television (Bloomberg and CNN) and was asked regarding the impacts of this new set. When questioned about HUAWEI’s survival and loss of revenue, the exec mentioned that the primary concern should fall on the 40,000 to 50,000 employees.

He also said that HUAWEI will leave U.S. and won’t come back over new ban.

