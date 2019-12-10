According to a HUAWEI spokesperson, cited by Reuters, the company is planning on rolling out its own, in-house, operating system, Harmony OS, to more devices starting 2020.

However, phones, tablets and computers will not be among the devices shipping with Harmony OS.

HUAWEI’s own operating system has been in development for quite some time as a backup plan, should the company ever lose access to Android, Windows, and other crucial components to these operating systems.

Until recently, it was believed that Harmony OS will take Android’s place on smartphones, since the United States banned HUAWEI from purchasing U.S. tech, Google Android included.

While, according to the spokesperson, HUAWEI will stick to Android as far as its smartphones are concerned, Harmony OS will gradually roll out to devices like smart screens, smartwatches, speakers and virtual reality gadgets.

