Even though HUAWEI managed to increase the number of smartphones it shipped in 2019 compared to 2018 (to 230 million), the company was affected by the ban imposed by the United States.

According to a recent DigiTimes Research paper, the company will continue to be affected by the ban in 2020 as well, and moving forward, if the status quo remains unchanged.

…the performance of global shipments of 5G phones and foldable devices will vary in 2020

DigiTimes

The software side, with Google and the lack of access to Google Mobile Services, is just one side of the story. HUAWEI is also relying on U.S. products like key optical components such as VCSEL devices, the report mentions.

Source: DigiTimes

