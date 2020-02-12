Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak and companies pulling out of MWC 2020., Huawei has officially confirmed its presence at the event in Barcelona, Spain. The company has released a teaser on its Weibo account.

The teaser highlights Huawei’s 1+8+N marketing strategy. The strategy was introduced last year to give focus on connected devices. According to this,

“1” is the device that has all control, like a smartphone that is small, portable, and easy to use.

“8” represents larger devices or access points including tablets and wearables that enhance the smartphone experience.

N” is the network where the company’s IoT devices come together.

Moreover, the teaser suggests the launch of a foldable phone. Huawei may also launch new notebooks, smartphones, and wearables at the event.

Source: Weibo