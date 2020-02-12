Huawei MWC Teaser
Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak and companies pulling out of MWC 2020., Huawei has officially confirmed its presence at the event in Barcelona, Spain. The company has released a teaser on its Weibo account.

The teaser highlights Huawei’s 1+8+N marketing strategy. The strategy was introduced last year to give focus on connected devices. According to this,

  • “1” is the device that has all control, like a smartphone that is small, portable, and easy to use.
  • “8” represents larger devices or access points including tablets and wearables that enhance the smartphone experience.
  • N” is the network where the company’s IoT devices come together.

Moreover, the teaser suggests the launch of a foldable phone. Huawei may also launch new notebooks, smartphones, and wearables at the event.

