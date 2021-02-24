With smartwatches, you generally have two choices. One, to get great battery life. Two, to get a vast variety of third party apps. Unlike the Samsung and Apple counterparts, Huawei has offered part one on its wearables. Now, it is aiming to expand in the territory of the second type. Huawei has released a third-party app for its wearable for the first time.

Fitify is the first wearable app in the fitness and health category outside China. It is launching on Huawei’s Watch GT 2 Pro (review). The app combines physiotherapy and sports science knowledge with AI and computer science to deliver a personalised workout experience for mobile devices and wearables. It has a database of over 900 exercises, which is the biggest database listed on AppGallery. Fitify now helps more than 10 million users get fit in over 170 countries and 18 languages.

“By releasing the Fitify app on Huawei’s wearables, Huawei is signalling its determination to work with developers and brands to accommodate apps in its growing portfolio of wearables. Previously the company’s wearables overseas were typically preloaded with in-house apps, but following the introduction of the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro last September, the company is now open to brands and content providers for third-party app development,” said the company in a press release.

“We are already the global market leader for wearables quickly gaining market share for the category across many geographies,” said Derek Yu, Vice President of Huawei CEE & Nordic at Huawei Consumer Business Group. “In Q3 2020, we shipped 10.7 million wrist wearable products globally, growing 88.1% year-on-year to a market share of 19.5%². By making Fitify our debut third-party app for our wearable products we are sending a message to the many other high quality app developers. Our wearables are becoming incredibly popular, and you can benefit by being part of the Huawei AppGallery and wearables ecosystem.”