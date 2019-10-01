Huawei: we have sold over one million Mate 30 smartphones

While the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro smartphones have been launched almost a week and a half ago without Google services support — due to the U.S. ban — and the device isn’t even available internationally, Huawei announced that it already managed to sell more than one million units of the phone.

Available in China, where Google services don’t really matter, the phone went on sale this part Thursday, and, according to the company, it “sold a million units in three hours“, Forbes reports.

While there’s no way in verifying these claims, Huawei posted pictures, like the one above, showing crowds at flagship stores. Huawei is dominating the smartphone market and, ever since the U.S. ban back in May, it enjoys great popularity thanks mostly to a wave of patriotic sympathy in the country. While the hardware on the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro is undoubtedly one of the best, if not the best, on a smartphone so far, it is the international availability, and sales performance, that will be the true test for the company.