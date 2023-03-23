HUAWEI today unveiled the latest (and greatest) addition to its smartwatch lineup, the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate. The new 'ultra-flagship' smartwatch from HUAWEI offers top-of-the-line technology, features, and design. In this article, we'll take a look at the design, features, price, and availability of the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate.

Design and Build

The HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate is built out of a zirconium-based liquid metal material case. While most smartwatches offer a stainless steel build (even the high-end ones), HUAWEI has taken things up a notch by using a new material that is 4.5 times stronger and 2.5 times harder than stainless steel. This metal, the company claims, also does not deform under high-temperature conditions. The zirconium material is usually used in traditional, luxurious timepieces, but HUAWEI is using it for the first time in a smartwatch.

The HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate comes in two editions: Voyage Blue and Expedition Black. The Voyage Blue version features a deep blue nano-tech ceramic bezel, while the Expedition Black version comes with a lightweight, obsidian-colored body and a nano-tech ceramic ring with a tachymeter.

The Voyage Blue version’s strap is made out of hard titanium alloy, which provides two times the strength of stainless steel. It is also worth noting that both models come with a Hydrogenated Nitrile Rubber (HNBR) strap included in the box.

Taking a look at the display, the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate comes with an LTPO AMOLED panel that can reach up to 1000 nits of brightness. This display is protected by sapphire glass, which the company claims is 'fully laminated and wear-resistant.' Surrounding the display is a 3D Rotating Crown, a Function button, and an Assist button. Pressing the Assist button will take users directly to the Diving or Expedition mode features.

Features

As mentioned before, the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate is designed for outdoor adventure enthusiasts, and the smartwatch offers best-in-class features for diving expeditions. HUAWEI claims that the WATCH Ultimate can endure 24 hours of 110-meter depth submersion. The new design enables the smartwatch to withstand extreme deep-sea pressure. For reference, the Apple Watch Ultra supports only up to 40-meter dives.

Another standout feature of the WATCH Ultimate is the new Expedition mode. This feature uses Precision Dual-Frequency Five-System GNSS positioning system to accurately records the user's exercise trajectory with marking points. Users can then use these marking points to return to the starting point or any previous location. Additionally, the Expedition mode tracks your blood oxygen levels and has a battery life that lasts for weeks.

In terms of health features, the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate features ECG and all-day heart rate, SpO2, and stress monitoring. The watch can notify you about irregular heart rates and also about the risk of arteriosclerosis. The watch also comes with HUAWEI TruSleep 3.0 for all-night sleep tracking.

HUAWEI says that these features do not 'come at the expense of battery life.' The smartwatch features up to two weeks of battery life on a single charge. There is support for fast charging as well, with the company claiming full charge within 60 minutes and 25% charge in 10 minutes. And, oh, unlike other high-end smartwatches on the market, the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate supports both Android and iOS.

Price, Availability, and Offers

The HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate will be available in the UK and Europe starting April 3, 2023. The smartwatch will be available for purchase from the company's store and selected retailers. Unfortunately, the pricing for the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate has not been announced yet. We will update this article as and when we learn more.

While the pricing is yet to be announced, HUAWEI is already providing customers with great offers to get their hands on the latest smartwatch. Customers in the UK who subscribe to the HUAWEI Store Newsletter by April 23 can qualify for £50 off the purchase of the WATCH Ultimate Voyage Blue and £100 off the WATCH Ultimate Expedition Black. Additionally, the company has also announced a marathon, completing which will earn you a chance to win a unit of HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate.