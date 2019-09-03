Huawei Watch GT2 leaks with larger screen, smaller bezel

The Huawei Watch GT2 should be announced soon, either at the upcoming IFA 2019, or at the Mate 30 event in Munich on September 19, but thanks to WinFuture, we don’t have to wait until it takes the stage to take a look at it, and its internals.

Huawei didn’t go back to the drawing board for the Watch GT2, but, instead, took the predecessor to a new level refining some of its aspects. We now have a larger display with slimmer bezels and a more compact construction, which still allowed Huawei to equip it with a larger, 445mAh battery.

A speaker and a microphone will enable users to talk on the phone using the watch. The rest is dominated by the usual suspects, including GPS, heart rate monitor, and future owners will be able to choose between a black Watch GT 2 Sport with a rubber band (above), and a black and silver Watch GT 2 Classic with a brown leather band (below).