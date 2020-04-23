HUAWEI Watch GT2 is receiving a new update that include Sp02 feature. The version 1.0.6.26 is available through the HUAWEI Health app. It also improves system stability.

The Sp02 feature represents an estimate of the oxygen levels in a person’s bloodstream. Low levels of oxygen in the blood can cause hypoxemia. A healthy person’s Sp02 level lies between 90-100.

Usually, the elderly with heart and lungs related diseases and snoring issues are victims of low oxygen levels in the blood.

The Sp02 feature will help sports person, gym, and fitness enthusiast for monitoring oxygen levels during hectic workout sessions.

Via: Fonearena