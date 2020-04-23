HUAWEI Watch GT2
Up next
Author
Tags

HUAWEI Watch GT2 is receiving a new update that include Sp02 feature. The version 1.0.6.26 is available through the HUAWEI Health app. It also improves system stability.

The Sp02 feature represents an estimate of the oxygen levels in a person’s bloodstream. Low levels of oxygen in the blood can cause hypoxemia. A healthy person’s Sp02 level lies between 90-100.

Usually, the elderly with heart and lungs related diseases and snoring issues are victims of low oxygen levels in the blood.

The Sp02 feature will help sports person, gym, and fitness enthusiast for monitoring oxygen levels during hectic workout sessions.

Via: Fonearena

You May Also Like

Apple Watch Series 6 may help you prevent panic attacks

It seems that the new Apple Watch Series 6 may arrive with a new feature that may help its users avoid suffering from panic attacks

IFA 2020 is also cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic

The IFA 2020 physical event has been canceled after Germany has banned gatherings of more than 5,000 people. However, the event will still go on, in a different way

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S20 and more devices are on sale

Today’s deals include the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in its Thom Browne Edition, the Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S10+ and more devices