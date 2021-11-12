Huawei Watch GT Runner smartwatch coming on November 17

Huawei just officially confirmed that it will announce the new Huawei Watch GT Runner in China on November 17. The watch will be aimed at professional athletes and runners especially. The watch will provide accurate information about the pace and running performance, the distance covered, and the heartbeats per minute.

The smartwatch will have a circular design and likely feature a rotatable crown on the top right, and a traditional button on the bottom right side (via GSMArena). The bottom of the device will likely support the company’s proprietary wireless charging method, and other sensors to track the heart rate and more.

We don’t currently have any information about the device’s specifications, but if the recently announced Huawei Watch GT 3 is anything to go by, we expect to see one or two sizes, a 46mm and a 42mm. It’s expected to have a battery life of about a week, or more, depending on how it’s used.

As for the sensors, the watch is expected to check the heart rate, provide sleep tracking, have additional tracking features for runners, check for SpO2. The Watch GT 3 had 8 sensors, and it’s fair to assume that the new Watch GT Runner will offer similar functionalities, with a few additional features that are aimed towards professionals.

The Huawei Watch GT Runner will also have a dual-frequency GPS, that’ll offer a 135% improved performance to track the workout precisely, revealed in a promotional image. The watch will also likely run Huawei’s own HarmonyOS, and it will launch on November 17 in China. We have no information whether this will make it outside of the country, but we’d expect it to be available in Asia and Europe. The price hasn’t been revealed yet, but we only have to sleep a few more days to find out.