HUAWEI Watch GT Runner is now available globally for €299

HUAWEI announced the Watch GT Runner back in November 2021. The GT Watch Runner was only available in China up until now. The company’s latest smartwatch comes with unique features that let runners have not only a tool on their wrist, but also a coach at the same time. HUAWEI Watch GT comes with unique features that let runners get the most out of their exercise and improve their performance with a set of comprehensive features and detailed information.

The HUAWEI Watch GT measures 46.4 x 46.4 x 11 mm, and the case is 46mm. The chassis is made out of polymer fiber, and it comes in Black and Grey colors. It weighs 38.5 grams without the strap, and the smartwatch comes with either a Black Silicon or Grey Silicon strap, depending on the color of your choosing. There’s a power button and an additional function button that also acts as a rotatable crown to navigate the UI. The watch is also rated for 5 ATM, which means that taking it for a dive and swimming shouldn’t be an issue.

The display is a 1.43-inch AMOLED 466 x 466 panel. It has 4GB of storage, and it works with HarmonyOS 2.0 or later, Android 6+ and iOS 9+ devices. When it comes to fitness, it has a HUAWEI TruSeen 5.0+ heart rate monitoring technology that also offers dynamic heart rate and SPO2 monitoring. It also has Dual-Band Five-System GNSS positioning to monitor the running trajectory and location for more accurate measurements.

It also has a HUAWEI TruSport system that can provide in-depth analysis, providing users with more data on their training intensity, training volume, recovery time, and more. The running data can also be shared with third-party apps through the HUAWEI Health App, enabling data exchange.

The smartwatch supports always-on fitness and health assistant features, it supports 100+ sports models and activities, and it can monitor SPO2 all-day. There are also the usual tracking options such as sleep, stress, water intake, deep breathing, and more. HUAWEI promises 8-days of battery life while using the watch extensively, or 14-days for typical use. There is a built-in speaker and microphone, and you can take calls directly on the device using supported smartphones.

HUAWEI Watch GT Runner Pricing and Availability

HUAWEI Watch GT Runner is available in Black and Grey colors for €299. HUAWEI didn’t mention where it will be sold, but the smartwatch will be available on HUAWEI’s website.