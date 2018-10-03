Huawei Watch GT image and specs leaked

A Huawei watch got its FCC certification on Monday. The document revealed the model number as FTN-B19, and its battery rating at 410mAh. A recent report now claims that in addition to the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, Huawei will also unveil a smartwatch. Said smartwatch, claims the report, will have two main characteristics: a low price point, and good battery life.

It will allegedly feature a 1.39-inch screen, larger than the 1.2-inch display on the Huawei Watch 2. Its name will reportedly be Huawei Watch GT, and it will come in two flavors: classic/fashion, and sport. The classic will have a black and silver combination for the bezel, says the report.

Interestingly, the battery rumored is at 420mAh, which is just slightly larger than the one in the FCC document. It will allegedly be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip, and will run on Wear OS. Other features mentioned include 4GB of storage, GPS, NFC, compass, pressure sensor, and an accelerometer. The image above allegedly depicts the Huawei Watch GT classic.

199 euros (around $230) for the sports version and 229 euros (around $265) for the classic version is what the report hints regarding the price tag.