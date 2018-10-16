Huawei Watch GT is for explorers, Huawei Band 3 Pro has more

Huawei wasn’t just about phones today. At its London event, it also refreshed its fitness band and smartwatch verticals with the Huawei Band 3 Pro and Huawei Watch GT.

The Band 3 Pro expands on the minimal form factor of previous bands, bringing color for the first time to the 0.95-inch OLED touchscreen. That interface will be able to clearly communicate data to users about their health metrics — infrared sensors instead of optical ones measure heart rate throughout the day and sleep wellness tracking has been improved. Huawei calls its tracking algorithms TruSeen 3.0 and TruSleep 2.0. It will sell for €99 when it launches in the coming days.

At the same time, the Huawei Watch GT — or “Grand Tourer” — carries on the company’s design language in wrist-wearables with an intense, sleek steel and ceramic combination in a 10.6mm thick case that’s rated for 5 ATM of water immersion. Packed inside is a dual-core processor, several satellite positioning radios including GPS, GLONASS and Galileo, an “invisible light” heart rate sensor and a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display at 454p. The device runs on a proprietary OS, but connects to master devices via Bluetooth 4.2 with Android 4.4, iOS 9 or later versions.

The company wouldn’t get into specifics on the battery cell, but did say that a new algorithm will automatically switch the device from performance mode to efficiency mode when needed and extend practical, frequent use case scenarios to as long as two weeks — this includes round-the-clock heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and message notifying with the display turned on up to 200 times a day and GPS-enabled exercise tracking for 90 minutes a week. Charging from empty to full takes 2 hours.

Pairing the Watch GT with a silicon Sport band will price out at €199 while the Classic leather band will bump it up to €249.