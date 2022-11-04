The HUAWEI Watch GT Cyber looks like an ordinary smartwatch at first sight, but it comes with a user-replaceable outer case design.

HUAWEI has unveiled the HUAWEI Pocket S, the first midranger foldable smartphone on the market that comes with similar features and functionalities as the more premium HUAWEI P50 Pocket foldable. Alongside the new midranger, HUAWEI also unveiled a new innovative smartwatch called the HUAWEI Watch GT Cyber. The watch comes with a replaceable case design, and it's unlike anything we’ve seen before.

The HUAWEI Watch GT Cyber looks like an ordinary smartwatch at first sight, but it’s much more than that. The watch allows users to replace the outer shell, giving the option to completely customize the looks of the design with an innovative mechanism.

When it comes to the smartwatch itself (via HUAWEI and GSMArena), it sports a 1.32-inch circular AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 resolution and 352 PPI (Pixel-per-inch). The watch itself is pretty lightweight, and it and fairly compact, making it excellent for those with larger and smaller wrists.

The HUAWEI Watch GT Cyber is currently only available in China, and naturally, the watch is running the company’s own HarmonyOS software. The watch supports more than 100 sports models and has the latest sensors to help track sleep, heart rate, SPO2 tracking, and other fitness and health activities. It has built-in GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth to connect to smartphones.

The other good thing about the Watch GT Cyber is that it doesn’t depend on weird charging docks and works with any Qi charger. HUAWEI claims that the Watch GT Cyber can last for up to four days with heavy usage, while moderate users can go for about 7 days on a single charge. That’s impressive, and it should provide peace of mind to most users, as it won’t require daily charging.

The HUAWEI Watch GT Cyber costs CNY 1,288 (~$180) for the Sports model, which comes in Black and White shells. The Fashion model (coming in Blue or White colors) and the Urban, (available in Morning Yellow or Obsidian Black) will set you back CNY 1,488 (~$210). The smartwatch is already available on HUAWEI China and other retailers such as Vmall and JD.

Replaceable case design

What makes the HUAWEI Watch GT Cyber unique is that the smartwatch itself is separate from the case itself. This means that the circular body can fit in perfectly in selected and supported cases, providing a new unique look that can be switched up, based on the activities you want to do.

For instance, if you’re about to go for a night out with friends, you might want something more casual, but you might want a rugged design for hiking, or a lightweight case when doing other sports activities. The possibilities are endless. HUAWEI currently offers three shell models, one aimed at Urban areas, another for Sports events, and another for focusing on Fashion.

Other manufacturers should take note

Most smartwatches allow users to change the watch face, but many have limited options, unless it’s an Apple Watch, or a Wear OS 3 running Android smartwatch. While manufacturers have gotten better over the years, the number of options is still limited on smartwatches running other operating systems. Users usually only have the option to buy third-party cases or third-party watch bands to customize the look and feel of their devices.

HUAWEI’s take on customizability is one of the best we’ve seen to date, and it offers the best of both worlds. The smartwatch has an extensive library of free watch faces, and the unique approach to the case and shell design allows HUAWEI to produce even more unique shells, and allow third-party companies to design their cases. The possibilities are endless, and the circular smartwatch shape allows users to make their experience more personalizable and unique to their own shelf.