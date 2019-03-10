Huawei Watch GT Active and Elegant to join the P30 on stage in Paris

It is becoming a trend for smartphone manufacturers to introduce smartwatches and various bands with the occasion of unveiling flagship smartphones. Samsung recently did it with the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Watch Active. Huawei did it with the Mate 20 Pro and the Huawei Watch GT, and, according to rumors, it will happen again at the upcoming P30 and P30 Pro launch.

According to recent reports, the P30 and P30 Pro will be accompanied by not one, but two new smartwatches: the Huawei Watch GT Active and Huawei Watch GT Elegant. For the Active, the report mentions Dark Green and Orange (as seen in the image above) as the two color options that will be available.

The changes seem to be minor, like changing the shade of the bezel and case, as well as the buttons on the side. The display will likely stay the same at 1.39-inches, being an OLED screen, and the possibility of switching out the lithium-ion battery to a lithium-polimer one. For the Elegant, white and black are suggested by the report.

Price-wise, the Huawei Watch GT Active is rumored to set you back 249 EU (around $280), while the Huawei Watch GT Elegant will reportedly cost 229 EU (around $257). They will both run a proprietary operating system dubbed Light OS, and we’ll likely see them on March 26, at the P30 event in Paris.