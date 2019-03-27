Huawei Watch GT Active and Elegant Editions official

It has been rumored since the beginning of the month that the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro will be accompanied on stage by two smartwatches, dubbed Huawei Watch GT Active and Elegant Edition. Just as expected, these two new wearable models have been officially unveiled.

The Huawei Watch GT Active Edition features the same 46mm size as its predecessor, the Huawei Watch GT Classic and Sport. However, the Huawei Watch GT Elegant Edition reduces it to 42mm, granted, with a ceramic bezel option.

That also translates to different screen sizes, with the Active Edition featuring a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD display with 454 x 454 resolution, and the Elegant Edition being fitted with a smaller, a 1.2-inch AMOLED HD touchscreen with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels.

The official press release doesn’t contain specific battery life details, but claims the Active Edition is good for two weeks of typical use, and the Elegant Edition’s battery keeping it going for one week. Being also fitness oriented accessories, both models feature sleep and workout tracking, heart-rate monitoring and zones, as well as all the usual bells and whistles.

The Elegant Edition will arrive in Magic Pearl White and Tahitian Magic Black Pearl, while the Active Edition comes in orange and dark green. Of course, a variety of straps will be available in several colors.

Both watches are running Huawei’s own Lite OS, instead of the Google Wear OS, and European pricing is €229 for the Elegant Edition and €249 for the Active Edition.