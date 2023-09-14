Key Takeaways The new HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 series comes in two sizes, 41mm and 46mm, and offers a variety of stylish straps and colors to choose from.

HUAWEI announced its latest smartwatch in the series, the new HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 wearables. The new smartwatches come in two sizes, 41mm and 46mm. There are plenty of different colorful models and new bands to choose from, and the new smartwatches come with various improvements, including enhanced health features, TrueSeen 5.5+ heart rate monitoring technology, improved sleep tracking, new fitness features, and enhanced location tracking.

Our HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 is currently under review, so make sure you come back, as we'll post our findings soon.

Price & Availability

The HUAWEI Watch GT 4 series are available to pre-order from September 14th in the UK and across Europe via the HUAWEI Store website. The new smartwatches will become available from October 4 and sold at HUAWEI’s website and selected retailers, including Amazon, Argos, Boots, and Currys in the UK.

Both the HUAWEI Watch GT 4 (41mm) with White Leather and the WATCH GT 4 (46mm) with Black Rubber will start at £229.99. The Milanese (41mm), Brown Leather (46mm), and Rainforest Green GMT (46mm) will go for £249.99, while the Two-Tone Piano Key (41mm) will set you back £349.99. The Steel WATCH GT 4 will retail for £299.99 in the UK.

Shoppers who purchase from the HUAWEI Store by October 15 will receive a pair of the HUAWEI FreeBuds SE 2 for free.

Watch Model Price (GBP) Price (EUR) HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 (41mm) White Leather £229.99 €249 Milanese £249.99 €299 Two-Tone Piano Key £349.99 €399 HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 (46mm) Black Rubber £229.99 €249 Brown Leather £249.99 €269 Rainforest Green GMT £249.99 €269 Steel £299.99 €349

HUAWEI WATCH GT 4

Design

The new HUAWEI Watch GT 4 takes a “fashion forward step up from the GT series designs.” The watch retains the modern aesthetics of its predecessors and introduces a new octagonal design with a strong and sturdy outer chassis. HUAWEI describes the WATCH GT 4 (41mm) looks as a fashion-first focused smartwatch resembling jewellery pieces on your wrist.

The WATCH GT 4 comes in eight different colorways. The 46mm model comes with the Integrated Steel Bracelet, Brown Leather Strap, and dynamic Rainforest Green and Black Rubber Strap models. The 41mm model comes Two-Tone Piano Key Bracelet, the jewellery-inspired Milanese Bracelet, and White Leather Strap variants. Users can also pick from over 25,000 watch faces in the HUAWEI watch face application and try out different styles and genres.

Specifications & Features

HUAWEI Watch GT 4 Rainforest Green GMT

When it comes to the display, the WATCH GT 4 (41mm) features a 1.32-inch 466 x 466 resolution display, while the 46mm model sports a 1.43-inch, 466 x 466 resolution display with 326 PPI. Both smartwatches are IP68 and 5 ATM rated and can handle free diving. The WATCH GT 4 promises an enhanced and improved experience over its predecessor, and HUAWEI managed to step up its fitness game a notch.

The smartwatch introduced improved Activity Rings, and the new Stay Fit app, and upgraded GNSS tracking, which will all benefit from the new True Seen 5.5. The improved Activity Rings feature will display fitness statistics, such as the burned calories, exercise duration, and the activity while standing. HUAWEI will also incentivize users to complete three rings a day – achievements – that’ll award users for reaching new fitness milestones and setting new records.

HUAWEI Watch GT 4 Stainless Steel



Additionally, the WATCH GT 4 is the first HUAWEI smartwatch that comes with the Stay Fit, a calorie management application. The app can utilize real-time health rata, helping users manage their calorie intake, and providing holistic recommendations tailored to every single user’s own body needs. Alongside the new changes, the company also upgraded the dual-band five-system high-precision GNSS, improving position accuracy by 30% compared to the previous generation.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 smartwatches support both iOS and Android smartphones, and they’ll work seamlessly with most modern smartphones.

Battery

When it comes to battery life, HUAWEI says the WATCH GT 4 (41mm) will be able to last for up to seven days on a single charge thanks to its 325 mAh battery. The larger 46mm model will be able to last for up to two weeks on a single charge with the 524 mAh battery. The company hasn’t mentioned whether this includes typical usage or mixed-use, but we’ll make sure to include our findings in our full review, which is coming very soon.