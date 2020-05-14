HUAWEI Watch GT 2e

HUAWEI Watch GT 2e has been launched in India. It is available for pre-order in India starting from today midnight, May 15 via Amazon.in and Flipkart for Rs 11,990 (~ $158). Moreover, those who purchase the device from May 15 to May 21 will get free AM61 Bluetooth Earphones worth Rs 3,990.

HUAWEI Watch GT 2e specifications

  • 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED touch display
  • HUAWEI Kirin A1 chip
  • Bluetooth 5.1 that connects to Android 4.4 and above iOS 9.0 devices
  • HUAWEI LiteOS
  • GPS supported
  • 4GB storage for music
  • Bluetooth calling
  • 5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters
  • 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon), seven indoor activities (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, rower)
  • Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, Ambient light sensor, Air pressure sensor, Capacitive sensor
  • Heart rate tracking, Sleep monitoring, HUAWEI TruRelax, and all-day activity tracking
  • Dimensions: 53 x 46.8 x 10.8 mm; Weight: 43g
  • Up to 14 days of battery life
HUAWEI Watch GT 2e

The HUAWEI Watch will be made available in Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green and Icy White colors.

