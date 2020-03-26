In addition to launching the HUAWEI P40 series phones, the company has also unveiled a host of new products. The new offerings from the Chinese electronics giant include the HUAWEI Sound X smart speaker, the Profoto C1 professional studio light accessory, the HUAWEI Watch GT 2e smartwatch, and the HUAWEI X GENTLE MONSTER Eyewear smart glasses. Here’s all you need to know about them:

HUAWEI Watch GT 2e

The HUAWEI Watch GT 2e has a stainless steel case with a concealed crown design and borrows its internal hardware from last year’s HUAWEI Watch GT 2. It is powered by the Kirin A1 SoC and is claimed to last an impressive two weeks on a single charge. It can provide 24 hours of music playback and 30 hours worth of GPS tracking.

Notably, the HUAWEI Watch GT 2e comes with support for a staggering 100 workouts that also include skateboarding, parkour, and street dance. It is claimed to be water-resistant up to a depth of 50 meters, and also comes with a SpO2 monitor for detecting blood oxygen saturation level.

HUAWEI’s new smartwatch can store 500 songs for remote playback independent of a phone, and has an integrated strap that borrows some design elements from the Apple Watch Nike Sports Band edition. It is priced at EUR 199, but there is no word on its market availability details.

Additionally, HUAWEI has also launched a new colour edition of the HUAWEI Watch GT 2 called Champagne Gold Edition. It comes in two strap colourways – Frosty White and Chestnut Red – and starts at EUR 229.

HUAWEI Sound X Smart Speaker

The HUAWEI Sound X AI smart speaker has been developed in collaboration with renowned audio brand Devialet. The Hi-Res audio certified smart speaker comes equipped with six radially-positioned long-range speakers to provide 360-degree surround sound. It features Devialet’s patented signal-processing SAM (Speaker Active Matching) technology and relies on the custom push-push design, which places two speakers symmetrically to cancel the vibrations and provide a thumping bass tone.

The HUAWEI Sound X’s sub-woofers are claimed to provide 60W of bass output. It is said to deliver 93db of Sound Pressure level, which is claimed to be twice that of Apple’s HomePod and Bose Revolve+ speakers. Notably, it plays audio via Wi-Fi, which does minimal data compression compared to Bluetooth and also reduces latency issues.

Support for HUAWEI Share ensures that users no longer have to wait for pairing their phone over Bluetooth. Users can just tap their phone’s NFC region against the HUAWEI Sound X speaker, and it seamlessly takes over music playback and calls without any delay.

HUAWEI X GENTLE MONSTER Eyewear

HUAWEI has launched two new design for its HUAWEI X GENTLE MONSTER Eyewear smart glasses – Smart HER 01 and Smart MY MA 01. The new design is part of the 2020 Spring / Summer series. They have dual semi-open speakers and support wireless charging as well. Aside from noise cancellation, they also allow users to answer/end calls and control music playback with tap gestures. Colour options on the table are black, gold, and silver, and there is IP67 certification as part of the package as well.

Profoto C1

Lastly, HUAWEI has also launched the Profoto C1 professional studio light accessory that has been developed in partnership with Profoto. It comes as part of the HUAWEI Camera Kit and offers support for a wide range of filters that can be magnetically attached to it. The Profoto C1 lets users create a better lighting condition for the subject and also capture artistic effects with the colourful light modules.

