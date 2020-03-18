HUAWEI will unveil its P40 line-up, consisting of three phones this year (P40, P40 Pro, P40 Pro Premium), in addition to the already announced P40 Lite. However, the Chinese manufacturer often, if not always, take the phone launch opportunity to introduce a new wearable device.

This is going to be the case later this month as well, according to a recent report from WinFuture. With an advertised 14-day battery life, the HUAWEI Watch GT2e (renders above and below), will be a slight upgrade over the Watch GT2 that arrived at the Mate 30 Pro launch last year.

While most of the specs remain unchanged (1.39-inch AMOLED display, processor, memory, storage, Bluetooth 5.1), the new model definitely brings new, sporty colors to the table, but it’s difficult to believe that HUAWEI will launch an entirely new model just for the colors themselves, in which case we might be missing something.

Price is rumored around 200EUR, so we’ll definitely be on the lookout for what exactly will this model bring to the table to best its predecessor.

As for the list of rumored specs, this is what the report predicts:

Display 1.39 inches, 454 x 454 pixels, AMOLED, touchscreen Storage 16 MB RAM, 4 GB flash memory Sensors Barometer, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, compass (digital), heart rate measurement, pedometer, motion sensor, microphone Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, SMS notifications Compatibility Android 4.4 and higher, iOS 9.0 and higher Features GPS support, voice control, kilocalorie measurement, sleep tracking, heart rhythm monitor, waterproof Materials Metal, plastic Battery Li-Ion, 455 mAh, charging time 1.5 h, battery range according to the manufacturer up to 14 days Dimensions 53 x 10.8 x 46.8 mm Weight 25 grams

