Author
Tags

HUAWEI will unveil its P40 line-up, consisting of three phones this year (P40, P40 Pro, P40 Pro Premium), in addition to the already announced P40 Lite. However, the Chinese manufacturer often, if not always, take the phone launch opportunity to introduce a new wearable device.

This is going to be the case later this month as well, according to a recent report from WinFuture. With an advertised 14-day battery life, the HUAWEI Watch GT2e (renders above and below), will be a slight upgrade over the Watch GT2 that arrived at the Mate 30 Pro launch last year.

While most of the specs remain unchanged (1.39-inch AMOLED display, processor, memory, storage, Bluetooth 5.1), the new model definitely brings new, sporty colors to the table, but it’s difficult to believe that HUAWEI will launch an entirely new model just for the colors themselves, in which case we might be missing something.

Price is rumored around 200EUR, so we’ll definitely be on the lookout for what exactly will this model bring to the table to best its predecessor.

As for the list of rumored specs, this is what the report predicts:

Display1.39 inches, 454 x 454 pixels, AMOLED, touchscreen
Storage16 MB RAM, 4 GB flash memory
SensorsBarometer, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, compass (digital), heart rate measurement, pedometer, motion sensor, microphone
ConnectivityBluetooth 5.1, SMS notifications
CompatibilityAndroid 4.4 and higher, iOS 9.0 and higher
FeaturesGPS support, voice control, kilocalorie measurement, sleep tracking, heart rhythm monitor, waterproof
MaterialsMetal, plastic
BatteryLi-Ion, 455 mAh, charging time 1.5 h, battery range according to the manufacturer up to 14 days
Dimensions53 x 10.8 x 46.8 mm
Weight25 grams

Source: WinFuture

You May Also Like

Best Fitness trackers available right now (March 2020)

We have selected some of the best fitness bands and activity trackers in the market for you to choose if you want to get fit and record your progress

Apple Stores may stop offering AirPods and Apple Watch try-ons to prevent coronavirus spread

Apple Stores may start to take certain precautions to stop employees and customers from getting infected by the coronavirus

All Apple Stores in China may open again on Friday

Apple Stores will start reopening in China as the coronavirus outbreak has been controlled and hopefully, it will soon be in the past for all of us