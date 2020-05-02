HUAWEI Watch GT 2e

HUAWEI Watch GT 2e went official in the European markets in March with a price tag of EUR 199 (~Rs 16,500). Now, the device is making its way to the Indian market. While the company’s India has listed the new device, its pricing has surfaced on Flipkart.

The HUAWEI Watch GT 2e could be priced at Rs 19,990 (~$263) in India. Flipkart listed both Active and Sport variants of the device in Graphite Black, Icy White, and Mint Green color options.

The watch features a 1.39-inch (454×454 pixels) circular AMOLED display. It comes with 4GB of onboard storage and 5ATM-certified build that resists water. There are 15 professional workout modes.

Sensors on board include accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, among others.

Via: Gadgets360

