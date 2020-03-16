Up next
HUAWEI is gearing up to launch a new smartwatch – the HUAWEI Watch GT 2e – on March 26 alongside the HUAWEI P40 series. Prior to that, the upcoming smartwatch has surfaced online in hi-res renders and its specifications have been leaked as well.

The HUAWEI Watch GT 2e retains the circular dial of its predecessor – the HUAWEI Watch GT 2. However, the strap appears as if it was lifted straight from the Apple Watch Nike Sports Band edition.

As for specifications, here’s what the HUAWEI Watch GT 2e offers:

  • 1.39-inch (454×454) AMOLED display
  • HiSilicon Hi1132 chip
  • 16MB RAM
  • 4GB flash memory
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • 455mAh battery with 14-day longevity on a single charge
HUAWEI Watch GT 2e will reportedly come in black, red, and green colours, and it might be priced somewhere around €200 upon its launch later this month.

Source: WinFuture

