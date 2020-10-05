HUAWEI launched a host of new devices at the annual HUAWEI Developer Conference 2020 last month, covering everything from laptops and earbuds to smartwatches and fitness bands. Now, the Chinese giant is bringing three of its new devices – the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro, HUAWEI MateBook 14 2020 laptop, and the HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch to the UK market. All three devices are now up for grabs in the UK from the official HUAWEI online store as well as authorized retail outlets.

Starting with the HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro, it is priced at £299.99 and will be up for grabs in two color options – Night Black (Sport Edition) and Nebula Grey (Classic Edition). And for those who purchase HUAWEI’s latest smartwatch before October 20, they’ll be rewarded with the company’s FreeBuds 3 wireless earbuds. You can check out our HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro review to find more details about the areas where the device excels and the drawbacks you need to keep in mind before splurging on it.

Coming to the HUAWEI MateBook 14 laptop, it costs £749.99 for the variant with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, while the higher-end model that draws power from the AMD Ryzen 7 silicon will set you back by £949.99. Buyers who grab the laptop before October 20 will receive the HUAWEI MatePad 10.4 tablet with the official keyboard case as a freebie. You can find more details about the HUAWEI MateBook 14 2020 laptop in our coverage here.

Lastly, the brand new noise-canceling HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro earbuds are also up for sale in the UK market priced at £169.99. You can choose between three colorways – Carbon Black, Ceramic White and Sliver Frost. And if you make the purchase before October 20, you will get a freebie code which can be redeemed to win the HUAWEI Band 4 fitness band. Read our launch article to know more about the features and capabilities of the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro here.