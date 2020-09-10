At its HDC 2020 product launch event, HUAWEI has taken wraps off its latest smart watch, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro. The watch face is made of sapphire, has a harder, more durable and textured exterior which is also scratch-resistant. The watch frame is made from titanium. HUAWEI allows you to choose from over 200 watch face options.

The HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro also supports real-time heart rate monitoring, whether running, swimming, or practicing another sport, it monitors real-time heart rate, workout heart rate, high heart rate alert, highest oxygen uptake, recovery time, and more. It combines with a 6-in-1 LED lens and sapphire glass back to provide more accurate readings. The Watch GT 2 Pro supports 24-hour heart rate monitoring, resting heart rate monitoring, abnormal heart rate notifications, scientific sleep tracking, all-day stress monitoring and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring. You can check out all the specifications below:

Category Details Quick View 1. 2-week Battery Life

2. Sapphire Glass

Titanium Body

3. Golf & Skiing & Swimming(5 ATM)

100+ Workout Modes

4. SpO2 Detection2

5. Bluetooth Calling

6. Wireless Charging

Size 46.7mm×46.7mm×11.4mm Weight Approximately 52 g (without the strap) Display 1.39 inch AMOLED 454 x 454 HD



The AMOLED touchscreen supports slide and touch gestures. Watch Case Colour:

Night Black, Nebula Gray



Material:

Titanium + Sapphire glass Watch Strap Black Fluoroelastomer Strap

Gray Brown Leather Strap Color Night Black, Nebula Gray Sensors Accelerometer sensor

Gyroscope sensor

Geomagnetic sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

Ambient light sensor

Air pressure sensor

Capacitive sensor Memory 4 GB Button Power button, function button Charging Port Wireless charging System Requirements Android 4.4 or later

iOS 9.0 or later Waterproof Level 5 ATM water-resistant

Connectivity GPS Supported

Bluetooth 5.1，BLE/BR/EDR Speaker Speaker Supported Microphone Microphone Supported Environment Temperature: -20 ℃～+ 45 ℃

Humidity: 5%～95% (non-condensation) Charging Charger Voltage and Current Requirements:

5V1A Battery Life 2-week for typical use.



(The typical usage scenarios are decided based on the user habits. The specific battery life depends on the user habits and usage frequency.) In The Box Watch x 1

Charging cradle x 1

Charging cable x 1

User Guide & Safety Information & Warranty Card x 1

The HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro comes in two variations: Night Black for sport edition that costs 329 euro and Nebula Grey for classic edition that costs 349 euro, available for purchase now from Huawei’s official website and retailers in selected markets soon.