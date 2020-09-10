HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro
At its HDC 2020 product launch event, HUAWEI has taken wraps off its latest smart watch, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro. The watch face is made of sapphire, has a harder, more durable and textured exterior which is also scratch-resistant. The watch frame is made from titanium. HUAWEI allows you to choose from over 200 watch face options.

The HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro also supports real-time heart rate monitoring, whether running, swimming, or practicing another sport, it monitors real-time heart rate, workout heart rate, high heart rate alert, highest oxygen uptake, recovery time, and more. It combines with a 6-in-1 LED lens and sapphire glass back to provide more accurate readings. The Watch GT 2 Pro supports 24-hour heart rate monitoring, resting heart rate monitoring, abnormal heart rate notifications, scientific sleep tracking, all-day stress monitoring and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring. You can check out all the specifications below:

HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro
CategoryDetails
Quick View1. 2-week Battery Life
2. Sapphire Glass
Titanium Body
3. Golf & Skiing & Swimming(5 ATM)
100+ Workout Modes
4. SpO2 Detection2
5. Bluetooth Calling
6. Wireless Charging
Size46.7mm×46.7mm×11.4mm
WeightApproximately 52 g (without the strap)
Display1.39 inch AMOLED 454 x 454 HD

The AMOLED touchscreen supports slide and touch gestures.
Watch CaseColour:
Night Black, Nebula Gray

Material:
Titanium + Sapphire glass
Watch StrapBlack Fluoroelastomer Strap
Gray Brown Leather Strap
ColorNight Black, Nebula Gray 
SensorsAccelerometer sensor
Gyroscope sensor
Geomagnetic sensor
Optical heart rate sensor
Ambient light sensor
Air pressure sensor
Capacitive sensor
Memory4 GB
ButtonPower button, function button
Charging PortWireless charging
System RequirementsAndroid 4.4 or later
iOS 9.0 or later
Waterproof Level5 ATM water-resistant
ConnectivityGPS Supported
Bluetooth 5.1，BLE/BR/EDR
Speaker Speaker Supported
MicrophoneMicrophone Supported
EnvironmentTemperature: -20 ℃～+ 45 ℃
Humidity: 5%～95% (non-condensation)
ChargingCharger Voltage and Current Requirements:
5V1A
Battery Life2-week for typical use.

(The typical usage scenarios are decided based on the user habits. The specific battery life depends on the user habits and usage frequency.)
In The BoxWatch x 1
Charging cradle x 1
Charging cable x 1
User Guide & Safety Information & Warranty Card x 1
The HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro comes in two variations: Night Black for sport edition that costs 329 euro and Nebula Grey for classic edition that costs 349 euro, available for purchase now from Huawei’s official website and retailers in selected markets soon.

