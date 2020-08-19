HUAWEI Watch GT 2e review
HUAWEI Watch GT 2e
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

HUAWEI filed a trademark application for “Mate Watch” a few months back. In June, it was rumored that the watch will be announced alongside Mate 40 series running HarmonyOS. Now, new reports suggest that there might be another HUAWEI smartwatch in development.

Gizmochina reports that HUAWEI has received multiple certifications for a new smartwatch called the Watch GT 2 Pro. The device has been certified by various agencies including the FCC, Europe’s ECC, Malaysia’s SIRIM, and Singapore’s IMDA. Moreover, one of its key features is the support for 10W fast charging.

The HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro is tipped to pack the same 455mAh battery capacity as the Watch GT 2. It is expected to sport more features as compared to the previous model, which is likely to take a hit on the price. However, we don’t have a word on the launch date of the device yet.

You May Also Like
The new Google Pixel 4a, Samsung Galaxy S10 and more devices on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon, Best Buy and B&H, where we find the Google Pixel 4a, Samsung Galaxy S10 and more devices on sale
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3 price in India revealed
The Galaxy Buds Live and Watch3 will go on sale in India starting August 25 and August 27, respectively.
600MP
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Apple’s 27-inch iMac and more devices, on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon, B&H and Best Buy, where we find the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Apple’s 27-inch iMac and more devices on sale