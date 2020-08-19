HUAWEI Watch GT 2e review
HUAWEI filed a trademark application for “Mate Watch” a few months back. In June, it was rumored that the watch will be announced alongside Mate 40 series running HarmonyOS. Now, new reports suggest that there might be another HUAWEI smartwatch in development.

Gizmochina reports that HUAWEI has received multiple certifications for a new smartwatch called the Watch GT 2 Pro. The device has been certified by various agencies including the FCC, Europe’s ECC, Malaysia’s SIRIM, and Singapore’s IMDA. Moreover, one of its key features is the support for 10W fast charging.

The HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro is tipped to pack the same 455mAh battery capacity as the Watch GT 2. It is expected to sport more features as compared to the previous model, which is likely to take a hit on the price. However, we don’t have a word on the launch date of the device yet.

