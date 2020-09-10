HUAWEI launched its sports watch, the HUAWEI Watch Fit in the UAE late last month. Now, the company has announced its global pricing and availability. It features a rectangular design, which is different from the company’s existing Huawei Watch GT 2 and Watch GT that both come in a circular shape. It comes preloaded with six Always-On watch faces. Moreover, it sports 12 animated workouts that include exercises such as Exercise at Work, Full-Body Stretch, and Ab Ripper.

The HUAWEI Watch Fit features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with 280×456 pixels resolution and 2.5D curved glass protection as well as slide and touch gesture support. The color display also has 326ppi of pixel density, 70 percent screen-to-body ratio. The wearable comes with 4GB of onboard storage, and a six-axis IMU sensor that includes an accelerometer and gyroscope.

The HUAWEI Watch Fit also provides real-time heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels. It also includes an optical heart rate sensor as well as an ambient light sensor. It is capable of providing alerts for SMS messages, incoming calls, notifications, and calendar apps. It is claimed to last 10 days on a single charge and provides 12 hours of backup on the GPS mode. It has 5 ATM water resistance. It is compatible with phones running Android 5.0 / iOS 9.0 or later.

HUAWEI is offering 96 workout modes that include 11 professional sport modes such as running, swimming, and cycling as well as 85 custom workout modes. The Watch Fit has an AI heart rate algorithm that is touted to enable a custom training experience. It can record daily steps, activity hours, and periods of medium to high-intensity activities in a colorful, circular pattern.

It is priced at 129 euro and will be made available this month in selected markets.