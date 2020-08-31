HUAWEI has unveiled its new wearable, Watch Fit. It features a rectangular design, which is diferent from the company’s existing Huawei Watch GT 2 and Watch GT that both come in a circular shape. It comes preloaded with six Always-On watch faces. Moreover, it sports 12 animated workouts that include exercises such as Exercise at Work, Full-Body Stretch, and Ab ripper.

HUAWEI is offering 96 workout modes that include 11 professional sport modes such as running, swimming, and cycling as well as 85 custom workout modes. The Watch Fit has an AI heart rate algorithm that is touted to enable a custom training experience. It can record daily steps, activity hours, and periods of medium to high-intensity activities in a colorful, circular pattern.

The HUAWEI Watch Fit also provides real-time heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels. It features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with 280×456 pixels resolution and 2.5D curved glass protection as well as slide and touch gesture support. The color display also has 326ppi of pixel density, 70 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The wearable comes with 4GB of onboard storage, and a six-axis IMU sensor that includes an accelerometer and gyroscope. It also includes an optical heart rate sensor as well as an ambient light sensor. It is capable of providing alerts for SMS messages, incoming calls, notifications and calendar apps. It is claimed to last 10 days on a single charge and provides 12 hours of backup on the GPS mode. It also has 5 ATM water resistance. It is compatible with phones running Android 5.0 / iOS 9.0 or later.

The HUAWEI Watch Fit will go on sale in the UAE from September 3 and is priced at 399AED ($110). There is no official word on its availability in other countries and regions.