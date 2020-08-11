HUAWEI could be preparing to launch a smartwatch soon. It could be named HUAWEI Watch Fit and its renders have leaked online. Moreover,some specifications have appeared too. The source of the information is tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414).

So guys here are the official press renders of HUAWEI Watch Fit in all 4 colors, along with its full specifications and price

-1.64 inch AMOLED display with 456 x 280 pixel res.

-5ATM Water Resistance

-Sensors: Heart rate, Accelerometer, Ambient light, GPS, Barometer

The HUAWEI Watch Fit is seen featuring a rectangular display, which is vertically narrower. The display is said to be a 1.64-inch AMOLED panel with a 456 x 280 resolution. It could be surrounded by a metal frame with a silver, gray, or gold finish. Furhter, there is a single pill-shaped button on the right edge of the device. The smartwatch is shown in four colorways – green, black/gray, orange, and beige, all with silicone straps.

As per the tipster, the Huawei Watch Fit has a 5 ATM water resistance rating. It could come with a heart rate monitor, accelerometer, ambient light, built-in GPS, and a barometer. The smartwatch is said to track walking, running, swimming, and cycling (indoor and outdoor). Further, it is said to come with sleep tracking, stress test, and breathing exercises.

The HUAWEI Watch Fit is tipped to last up to 10 days on a single charge. It could sell for €119 and might be announced in September.