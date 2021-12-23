HUAWEI Watch D is official with Blood Pressure monitoring and AMOLED display

HUAWEI today announced the brand new P50 Pocket foldable smartphone. The P50 Pocket comes equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chipset and it offers a seamless folding experience. Alongside the new foldable, HUAWEI also announced the brand new Watch D smartwatch.

The new HUAWEI Watch D has a 1.64-inch square AMOLED display with a resolution of 456 x 280, and a pixel density of 326 PPI. The chassis itself is made out of aluminium alloy, and it comes in Black and Titanium color options. The strap is made out of fluoro-rubber, and it will also be available in medium and large sizes, like other typical smartwatches. The watch also features IP68 water and dust certification, and it has a temperature sensor and NFC.

The main feature of the Watch D is undoubtedly the blood pressure monitoring feature. It features a micropump (it’s as small as a dime), which can take wrist-based blood measurements while wearing the watch. It also has a pressure sensor, a pressure feedback control circuit, and a low flow resistance gas path to get measurements accurately. The watch can also track blood oxygen, sleep, stress, and body temperature. It also supports over 70 exercises, including gymnastics, weightlifting, yoga, cycling, and many more.

ECG is another key feature of the HUAWEI Watch D, which uses the TruSeen 5.0+ technology that has eight circular photoelectric sensors and a pair of luminous sources with a curved glass lens and PVD-coated ECG electrode to filter out interference. This results in highly accurate ECG results (via GSMArena).

It’s worth mentioning that HUAWEI believes in this technology so much, that it has also partnered up with 301 hospitals in China to test the accuracy and reliability of the health tracking capabilities. HUAWEI also went another step further and registered the watch as a Class II medical device, though this license will only apply to China.

While the battery size of the HUAWEI Watch D remains a mystery, the company says that it can last for over a week on a single charge. The Watch D will retail for CNY 2,988 ($470) and will go on sale in China from December 25. HUAWEI didn’t mention whether the new smartwatch will be available globally or in other markets.